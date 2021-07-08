Stifel Financial Corp Buys 86,182 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Leslie’s worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,252,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

LESL opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.