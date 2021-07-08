Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NYSE TD opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

