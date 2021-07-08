Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of National Beverage worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Beverage by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.87 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

