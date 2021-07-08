Stifel Financial Corp Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,699 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

