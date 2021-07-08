Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $25,562,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $333,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675 over the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.