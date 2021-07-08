Stifel Financial Corp Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

