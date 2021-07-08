Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 11,172 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after buying an additional 118,216 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

