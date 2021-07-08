Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 26,758 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RELX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 157.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Relx by 215.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Relx by 847.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RELX opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

