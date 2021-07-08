Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 212,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Churchill Capital Corp IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter valued at $1,953,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $5,500,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 305.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 83,248 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCIV stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

