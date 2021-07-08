Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBB opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.34 and a 52 week high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

