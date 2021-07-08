Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of B&G Foods worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 10.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 129.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 107,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

