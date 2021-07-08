Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,897 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

