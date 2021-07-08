Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report sales of $547.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after buying an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

SFIX stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.