STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.96

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.96 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £19.60 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from STM Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. STM Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

