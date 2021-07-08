Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 8th (BOWFF, CFPZF, ENB, GDDFF, IFSPF, KEYUF, MMX, PARXF, SECYF, TWMIF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 8th:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB)

had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

