Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 8th (BOWFF, CFPZF, ENB, GDDFF, IFSPF, KEYUF, MMX, PARXF, SECYF, TWMIF)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 8th:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$37.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

