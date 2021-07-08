Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Alliant Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,848 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,714% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.84. 765,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,179. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

