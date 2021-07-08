Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.13% of Stoneridge worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $757.30 million, a PE ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.