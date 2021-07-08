STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.88. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.