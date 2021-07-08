StormX (STMX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. StormX has a total market cap of $181.61 million and $17.97 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00056487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00913156 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

