Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,728.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,728.92 and last traded at $1,603.08, with a volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,666.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,848.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,541.23.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

