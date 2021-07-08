Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0964 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $86.05 million and $26.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00055062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.63 or 0.00882072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

