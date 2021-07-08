Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $89.47 million and $24.21 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamr Coin Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,339 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

