Strike Hits Market Cap of $115.92 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $115.92 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $39.67 or 0.00120292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00120477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.09 or 1.00016114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00941892 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,922,391 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

