Strong (STRONG) Price Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Strong has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $242.57 or 0.00745358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $33.54 million and $2.17 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00122126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00162767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,800.52 or 1.00788223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.00943971 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

