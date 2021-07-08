Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,279,578 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.72% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 58.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 55.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,883. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

