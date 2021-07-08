StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $462,168.04 and $28.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,608,336,706 coins and its circulating supply is 17,195,142,352 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

