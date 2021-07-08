Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $265.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $176.07 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

