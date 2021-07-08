Substratum Trading Up 54.8% Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,181.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.65 or 0.00902782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

