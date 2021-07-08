Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 479.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $178.25 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.73 and a 52 week high of $179.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

