Sun (New) (SUN) Market Cap Reaches $100.24 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $100.24 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars.

