SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00117284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00163623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.47 or 0.99502773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00942542 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

