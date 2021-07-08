Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 167,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $55,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

