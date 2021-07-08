Super Zero Protocol Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $69.36 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,165.57 or 0.06662334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00153908 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,713,515 coins and its circulating supply is 321,628,544 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

