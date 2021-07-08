Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.30 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $66.30 million and $899,765.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,109.17 or 0.06407834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00146487 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,691,032 coins and its circulating supply is 321,675,748 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.