SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.27 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001207 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010365 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001768 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

