Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.42. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$15.23, with a volume of 313,380 shares.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.28.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

