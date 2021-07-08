Supermarket Income REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SUPR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,795. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £956.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.

Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

