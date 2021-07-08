Supermarket Income REIT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.47 (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SUPR traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 118 ($1.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,795. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £956.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.
About Supermarket Income REIT
