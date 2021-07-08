Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNIIU) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 52,374 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.