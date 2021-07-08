Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.98 ($0.78). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77), with a volume of 89,260 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.13 million and a P/E ratio of -39.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.88.

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Richard Douglas Gledhill sold 800,000 shares of Surface Transforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £552,000 ($721,191.53). Also, insider Michael Cunningham purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,476.87).

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

