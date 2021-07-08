sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $271.62 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $271.62 million and $3.62 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 270,431,213 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

