SushiSwap Price Up 7.5% This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.96 or 0.00024262 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $232.97 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,262,819 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.