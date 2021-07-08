Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 2.9% Higher

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 2,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 355,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,840,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

