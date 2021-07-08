SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 395 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SIVB traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $549.06. 7,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,980. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

