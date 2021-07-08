SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Purchases $281,520.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SIVB traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $549.06. 7,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,980. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $569.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

