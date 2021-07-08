Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $458.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $302,528.85 and $458.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,536,437 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

