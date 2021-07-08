Swapcoinz One Day Trading Volume Hits $250,049.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $250,049.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00953425 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.