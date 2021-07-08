Swingby Reaches Market Cap of $18.16 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Swingby has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $361,564.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,084,503 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.