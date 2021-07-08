Swipe (SXP) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $179.53 million and $132.07 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

