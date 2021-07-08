Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $405,584.20 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,608,850.50.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 840,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 22.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 313,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth $17,842,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Switch by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

