Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $153.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.85. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after purchasing an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

